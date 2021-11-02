Left Menu

COP26: EU's von der Leyen hopes $100 bln climate finance target to be met next year

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:15 IST
COP26: EU's von der Leyen hopes $100 bln climate finance target to be met next year
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she hoped a goal to deliver $100 billion a year in funds to help developing nations transition away from fossil fuels and prepare for climate impacts could be met in 2022.

Last week, the British COP President Alok Sharma said the goal would be met only in 2023. But on Tuesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/japan-pledge-brings-100-bln-climate-funding-target-closer-us-envoy-says-2021-11-02 suggested 2022 could be achievable.

"I hope that in the next two weeks while negotiating, we will be able to close the gap so that in '22 for the very first time the $100 billion will be really paid," von der Leyen told an event at the summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021