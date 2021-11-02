Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes off Kep. Tanimbar, Indonesia -EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck off the coast of Kep. Tanimbar in Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said late on Tuesday.

The quake was at a depth of 94 km (58.41 miles) and was about 457 km southeast of the city of Ambon, EMSC said.

