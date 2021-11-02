Left Menu

UK PM Johnson: COP26 has made some progress, but be wary of false hope

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:54 IST
UK PM Johnson: COP26 has made some progress, but be wary of false hope
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was important to guard against false hope at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, but some progress had been made during the opening days.

"We must take care to guard against false hope and not to think in any way that the job is done, because it is not - there is still a very long way to go," Johnson told a news conference. "But all that being said, I am cautiously optimistic."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021