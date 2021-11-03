Left Menu

800 kg firecrackers seized from Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar

The police were handed over the seized firecrackers and directed to take action under appropriate sections of law, it said.On Tuesday, the Task Force of Department of Food Safety, Delhi seized around 700 kg of spurious khoya at Khoya Mandi Mori Gate, Delhi and around 1,000 kg of adulterated paneer at Azadpur Subzi Mandi, officials said.PTI NIT SRY

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 00:28 IST
800 kg firecrackers seized from Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 800 kg firecrackers were seized from central Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the central district administration received information about illegal sale of firecrackers in Sadar Bazaar following which a team of officials under the supervision of District Magistrate Akriti Sagar was constituted.

The team projected as vendors from Haryana who wanted to purchase firecrackers from Delhi. The decoy team reached at the godown at Mahavir Bazar, Teliwara, Sadar Bazar and met Mohammad Izaj, a resident of Bihar. After reaching the spot, they found two rooms full of firecrackers weighting around 879 kg, it stated.

Thereafter, the team informed the local police. The police were handed over the seized firecrackers and directed to take action under appropriate sections of law, it said.

On Tuesday, the Task Force of Department of Food Safety, Delhi seized around 700 kg of spurious 'khoya' at Khoya Mandi Mori Gate, Delhi and around 1,000 kg of adulterated 'paneer' at Azadpur Subzi Mandi, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States
4
Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021