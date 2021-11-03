Govt investing $82.345 million in research projects under Marsden Fund

Innovative research projects delving into coronavirus genomes, black hole ecology, changing sea ice conditions, improving online learning, and sex-changing fish are being backed by the Government as part of this year's Marsden Fund, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods have announced.

Over the next three years, the Government is investing $82.345 million in 120 projects focussed on infectious diseases, wellbeing, climate change, natural disasters, and space.

"This funding will help address real-world problems that people in Aotearoa are facing right now, as well as drive New Zealand's ambitions in pioneering research," Megan Woods says.

"We know the fight against COVID-19 and climate change hasn't finished, that's why we're keen to support high pay-off research that ensures we're doing the best we can for the future of our country.

"The successful applicants are doing, and continue to produce excellent science through a global pandemic. I want to congratulate everyone involved for their impactful work that will benefit this country's long-term future, and transform people's lives for the better," Megan Woods said.

The Marsden Fund Te Pūtea Rangahau a Marsden supports research across a wide range of disciplines from biomedical sciences, engineering, mathematics, physics and chemistry, through to social sciences including Māori studies, public policy, social linguistics and the humanities.

The full results and researcher contact details for media comment will be on the Royal Society Te Apārangi website www.royalsociety.org.nz.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)