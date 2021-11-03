Kerry says currently a 60% chance of capping global temp at 1.5C

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday that current commitments on cutting carbon emissions meant the world had a 60% chance of capping a rise in the average temperature at 1.5 degrees Celsius

Speaking at a breakfast event with world mayors at global climate talks in Glasgow, he said with the most recent commitments made at COP26, around 65% of global GDP was now covered by implementable climate change plans.

"But that means 35% isn't. And we can't do it without that 35%."

