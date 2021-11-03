Left Menu

UN envoy Carney says 'money is here' for net zero aligned projects

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 03-11-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 15:25 IST
Mark Carney Image Credit: Flickr
UN climate envoy Mark Carney called on Wednesday for more blended finance facilities to mobilize private finance to help the developing world access climate finance, saying the money was there.

"We need blended finance facilities that don't mobilize fractions of private capital for the public dollar but multiples ... in double digits. There are facilities that are being developed that can do this, we need to scale them dramatically," he told the United Nations COP26 climate summit.

"The money is here but that money needs net-zero aligned projects and there's a way to turn this into a very, very powerful virtuous circle and that's the challenge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

