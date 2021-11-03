Climate financing target for 2022 in reach "if we are lucky" - German minister

A spate of last-minute pledges from developed countries have made it possible but not certain that a target of $100 billion in climate financing could be reached in 2022, Germany's state secretary for the environment said on Wednesday.

"We thought already three weeks ago that we would have all the pledges," he told a news conference with his Canadian counterpart, natural resources minister Jonathan Wilkinson, at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. "But we saw even yesterday from Japan a very substantive announcement... So if we are lucky we can reach $100 billion in 2022 but definitely in 2023."

