Ban on fire-crackers on tiger reserve fringe

Erode (TN), Nov 3 (PTI): The authorities of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) have banned bursting fire-crackers in the villages bordering the STR. According to STR officials on Wednesday, Sathyamangalam, Bhavanisagar, Thookanaickkenpalayam, Vilamundi, Kadambur, Thalamalai, Hasanur, Geermlam,Thalavadi and Jedarahalli forest ranges are under the STR where thousands of wild animals live. Now, hundreds of elephants from neighbouring States are migrating to STR. Due to the monsoon rain, almost all the tanks and ponds located within STR are full and there is adequate fodder, they said. So, the officials said, the movement of animals in the forest ranges and neighbouring villages is common. The Deepavali festival falls on Thursday and the villagers are bound to burst fire-crackers. Because of this, the animals would be rattled and are likely to enter some villages. Therefore, the officials said they want the residents to avoid fire-works for at least a week from Wednesday.

