Left Menu

Ban on fire-crackers on tiger reserve fringe

According to STR officials on Wednesday, Sathyamangalam, Bhavanisagar, Thookanaickkenpalayam, Vilamundi, Kadambur, Thalamalai, Hasanur, Geermlam,Thalavadi and Jedarahalli forest ranges are under the STR where thousands of wild animals live. So, the officials said, the movement of animals in the forest ranges and neighbouring villages is common.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 16:04 IST
Ban on fire-crackers on tiger reserve fringe
  • Country:
  • India

Erode (TN), Nov 3 (PTI): The authorities of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) have banned bursting fire-crackers in the villages bordering the STR. According to STR officials on Wednesday, Sathyamangalam, Bhavanisagar, Thookanaickkenpalayam, Vilamundi, Kadambur, Thalamalai, Hasanur, Geermlam,Thalavadi and Jedarahalli forest ranges are under the STR where thousands of wild animals live. Now, hundreds of elephants from neighbouring States are migrating to STR. Due to the monsoon rain, almost all the tanks and ponds located within STR are full and there is adequate fodder, they said. So, the officials said, the movement of animals in the forest ranges and neighbouring villages is common. The Deepavali festival falls on Thursday and the villagers are bound to burst fire-crackers. Because of this, the animals would be rattled and are likely to enter some villages. Therefore, the officials said they want the residents to avoid fire-works for at least a week from Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021