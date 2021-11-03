ISA partners with GEAPP to accelerate energy transition

International Solar Alliance has partnered with the newly launched Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet to accelerate energy transition in the least developed countries and small island developing states.

In a statement issued last evening, ISA said, ''Today (Tuesday) at COP26, the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) announced a partnership for accelerating the energy transition in the least developed countries and Small Island Developing States''.

The partnership will champion significant solar capacity generation globally while supporting grid-based and distributed renewable solutions, it added. Over the next decade, it aims to unlock USD 100 billion in public and private capital and tackle three profound human problems simultaneously, firstly, power - reaching one billion people with reliable, renewable energy; secondly climate - avoiding and averting four billion tonnes of carbon emissions; and thirdly jobs - building an on-ramp to opportunity by directly creating more than 150 million jobs.

Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance said, ''Through our partnership with the GEAPP, the ISA will create an enabling policy and regulatory environment by building the capacity of government, convening and research, and provide best-in-class project development support to build a strong pipeline of investable solar projects''.

He was of the view that the partnership with GEAPP will provide much-needed support to LDCs and SIDS member countries in the implementation of innovative solar projects and building resilience in key sectors such as agriculture and health with solar. The projects supported through this partnership will also help enable faster replication across other countries. ''Through a large host of such interventions, I am confident that this partnership will make measurable progress in bringing clean, renewable energy to underserved communities around the world,” he added.

As part of the engagement, ISA will act as a global delivery partner for GEAPP, providing project development and policy support across distributed renewable and grid-based energy transition in LDCs (least developed countries) and SIDS (small island developing states) member countries.

More specifically, ISA is set to engage across the following four key areas, enabling the breadth and depth of impact.

Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet was launched during the COP26 World Leaders Summit (WLS) on November 2, 2021, simultaneously also announcing a Call for Proposals, which will incorporate a mechanism to ensure countries submitting energy access and energy transition proposals receive technical advice throughout the process to maximise viability and implementation success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)