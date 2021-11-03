Left Menu

QUOTES-'We are not equal' - what they said at U.N. climate talks

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 03-11-2021
QUOTES-'We are not equal' - what they said at U.N. climate talks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
COP 26, a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants on Wednesday, Nov. 3:

U.S. CLIMATE ENVOY JOHN KERRY "You don't get this done unless we are all in." - about efforts to cap the average global temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

MARY ROBINSON, FORMER IRISH PRESIDENT AND FORMER U.N. HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSIONER "The truth is we are not equal in the face of the climate crisis. Poor and marginalized people in the global south are not only hit more frequently by the impact of climate change, they are also hit hardest.

"It is an unjust birthright of the rich and privileged to be protected from many of the effects of climate change." U.N. CLIMATE ENVOY MARK CARNEY

On getting the finance for climate-friendly investment: "The money is here but that money needs net zero-aligned projects and there's a way to turn this into a very, very powerful virtuous circle - and that's the challenge."

"There are facilities that are being developed that can do this; we need to scale them dramatically."

