One dies, another injured as concrete slab of under-construction house collapses

Mangaluru, Nov 3 PTI One person died and another suffered serious injuries when a concrete slab of the house that was under construction collapsed at Padukere in Brahmavar taluk of Udupi district on Wednesday, police sources said.The deceased was identified as Manjunath 38 of Saligrama.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 17:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person died and another suffered serious injuries when a concrete slab of the house that was under construction collapsed at Padukere in Brahmavar taluk of Udupi district on Wednesday, police sources said.

The deceased was identified as Manjunath (38) of Saligrama. The injured person Chethan (28) has been hospitalized, the sources said.

The mishap occurred when the supporting pillars kept for the slab were being removed this morning. One of the slabs fell on Manjunath, they said.

A case has been registered, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

