Russian An-12 cargo plane disappears from radar in Siberia -emergency service

A Russian Antonov An-12 cargo plane carrying eight people disappeared from radar while landing near the city of Irkutsk, about 4,200 km (2,600 miles) east of Moscow, Russia's emergency services ministry said on Wednesday.

Fire and rescue units were sent to the scene about 7 km (4 miles) outside the city, the ministry said. A source close to the regional administration said rescuers were putting out a fire there and at least two people had died.

