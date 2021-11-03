Massive plan to repair roads damaged by rains on the anvil: Pondy Minister

Puducherry, Nov 3 (PTI): PWD Minister of Puducherry K Lakshminarayanan said here on Wednesday that a massive plan has been prepared to repair roads damaged in the wake of rains.

He told PTI that the government would get a loan to the tune of Rs 40 crore from HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation) soon for road development projects. In addition to restoring the internal roads linking with the main roads, eight more roads under the Central Road Fund would also be taken up for repairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)