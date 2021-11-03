Left Menu

Govt invites applications for 11th National Petrochemical awards

The government on Wednesday invited applications for the 11th National Petrochemical awards under 13 categories. The applications can be submitted through online mode also. The last date for submission of applications is December 31, an official statement said.

Govt invites applications for 11th National Petrochemical awards
The government on Wednesday invited applications for the 11th National Petrochemical awards under 13 categories. The applications can be submitted through online mode also. The last date for submission of applications is December 31, an official statement said. The National Petrochemicals Awards, an initiative by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, is aimed to felicitate and recognize the innovative efforts of renowned scientists, researchers and industrialists in the broad areas of polymer science and technologies.

