After Centre cuts excise duty, Tripura slashes fuel prices by Rs 7 per litre

After the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel, the Tripura government also decided to slash petrol and diesel prices by Rs 7 per litre each from Thursday, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

He described this as a Diwali gift by the central and state governments to the 37 lakh people of Tripura.

''Following Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji led central govt's decision on reduction of excise duty on petrol & diesel, #Tripura govt has also decided to reduce petrol & diesel cost by Rs 7 from tomorrow,'' Deb tweeted. The Centre on Wednesday cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively to bring down retail rates from record highs. ''After today's decision Petrol & Diesel will cost Rs 98.33/lt & Rs 85.63/lt respectively in Agartala,'' Deb said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)