After Centre cuts excise duty, Tripura slashes fuel prices by Rs 7 per litre

After todays decision Petrol Diesel will cost Rs 98.33lt Rs 85.63lt respectively in Agartala, Deb said in another tweet.

After the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel, the Tripura government also decided to slash petrol and diesel prices by Rs 7 per litre each from Thursday, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

He described this as a Diwali gift by the central and state governments to the 37 lakh people of Tripura.

''Following Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji led central govt's decision on reduction of excise duty on petrol & diesel, #Tripura govt has also decided to reduce petrol & diesel cost by Rs 7 from tomorrow,'' Deb tweeted. The Centre on Wednesday cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively to bring down retail rates from record highs. ''After today's decision Petrol & Diesel will cost Rs 98.33/lt & Rs 85.63/lt respectively in Agartala,'' Deb said in another tweet.

