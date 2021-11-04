Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Assam's Tezpur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur on Thursday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Tezpur (Assam) | Updated: 04-11-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 11:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The earthquake was felt around 10.19 am at a depth of 25 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 04-11-2021, 10:19:08 IST, Lat: 26.59 & Long: 92.44, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 35km WSW of Tezpur, Assam", tweeted NCS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

