Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Assam's Tezpur
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur on Thursday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
ANI | Tezpur (Assam) | Updated: 04-11-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 11:12 IST
The earthquake was felt around 10.19 am at a depth of 25 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 04-11-2021, 10:19:08 IST, Lat: 26.59 & Long: 92.44, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 35km WSW of Tezpur, Assam", tweeted NCS. (ANI)
