Net zero, methane pledges push world near Paris climate goal - IEA

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 15:22 IST
Net-zero emissions pledges and a commitment by leaders at the COP26 global climate conference to cut methane will push the world close to limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.

"New @IEA analysis shows that fully achieving all net-zero pledges to date & the Global Methane Pledge by those who signed it would limit global warming to 1.8 C," IEA chief Fatih Birol wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

