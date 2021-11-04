Net zero, methane pledges push world near Paris climate goal - IEA

Net-zero emissions pledges and a commitment by leaders at the COP26 global climate conference to cut methane will push the world close to limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.

"New @IEA analysis shows that fully achieving all net-zero pledges to date & the Global Methane Pledge by those who signed it would limit global warming to 1.8 C," IEA chief Fatih Birol wrote on Twitter.

