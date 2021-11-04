Left Menu

"End of coal is in sight": COP's Sharma hails deals

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 04-11-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 15:28 IST
Britain's COP26 President Alok Sharma said on Thursday "the end of coal is in sight", hailing deals to end international coal financing and phase out domestic coal power.

"Today I think we can say that the end of coal is in sight," Sharma told the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow. He spoke about progress since 2019, saying: "who'd have thought back then that today we are able to say that we are choking off international coal financing or that we would see a shift away from domestic coal power".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

