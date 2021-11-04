"End of coal is in sight": COP's Sharma hails deals

Britain's COP26 President Alok Sharma said on Thursday "the end of coal is in sight", hailing deals to end international coal financing and phase out domestic coal power.

"Today I think we can say that the end of coal is in sight," Sharma told the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow. He spoke about progress since 2019, saying: "who'd have thought back then that today we are able to say that we are choking off international coal financing or that we would see a shift away from domestic coal power".

