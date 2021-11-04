Left Menu

Net zero, methane pledges push world near Paris climate goal - IEA

Net zero emissions pledges and a commitment by leaders at the COP26 global climate conference to cut methane will push the world close to limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday. "New @IEA analysis shows that fully achieving all net zero pledges to date & the Global Methane Pledge by those who signed it would limit global warming to 1.8 C," IEA chief Fatih Birol wrote on Twitter. "A big step forward, but much more needed!" Birol added.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 15:42 IST
Net zero, methane pledges push world near Paris climate goal - IEA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Net-zero emissions pledges and a commitment by leaders at the COP26 global climate conference to cut methane will push the world close to limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.

"New @IEA analysis shows that fully achieving all net-zero pledges to date & the Global Methane Pledge by those who signed it would limit global warming to 1.8 C," IEA chief Fatih Birol wrote on Twitter. Birol said the pledges meant the conference in Glasgow, Scotland, was approaching the goals of the 2015 Paris agreement, which aimed to limit the global average temperature rise to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and make efforts to limit it to 1.5C (2.7 Fahrenheit).

The Paris-based IEA, the world's top energy watchdog, this year predicted that no new fossil fuel projects beyond this year besides those already approved should be given the go-ahead to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. "A big step forward, but much more needed!" Birol added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021