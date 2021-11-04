Left Menu

Diabetes by the numbers

A reading below 70 is hypoglycemia, a potentially fatal medical emergency that can occur when a patient takes too much insulin, causing a rapid depletion of blood glucose as cells take up the sugar.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 16:31 IST
Diabetes by the numbers

Diabetes is a life-altering diagnosis, requiring that patients vigilantly monitor their blood glucose levels to stave off potentially lethal complications.

Glucose is a form of sugar that cells use as their primary source of energy. Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, allows cells to take in glucose from the bloodstream when they need that fuel. Without insulin, glucose builds up to dangerously high levels in the blood, wreaking havoc throughout the body. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that destroys the pancreas’s ability to produce insulin. Patients must inject the hormone to keep their blood glucose in a healthy range. People with type 2 diabetes, a condition linked to genetics, weight gain and inactivity, don’t produce enough insulin or don’t respond normally to it. They typically take non-insulin drugs to help them use the insulin they do produce, but many eventually must add insulin to their regimen.

To manage their disease, diabetes patients regularly measure their blood glucose level and adjust their medications accordingly, factoring in what and when they eat and their level of physical activity. Most patients use home test kits that measure glucose in a drop of blood drawn with a needle stick. An increasing number of people are switching to continuous glucose monitors, which use a sensor inserted under the skin to transmit regular readings to another device. The normal range for blood glucose is 80 to 130 milligrams per deciliter before meals and under 180 at two hours after eating. A blood glucose reading above 180 is hyperglycemia, which some patients control with insulin injections. A reading below 70 is hypoglycemia, a potentially fatal medical emergency that can occur when a patient takes too much insulin, causing a rapid depletion of blood glucose as cells take up the sugar. Overuse of other diabetes medications, as well as alcohol and heavy exercise, can also cause hypoglycemia.

The A1c test, performed in a doctor’s office or lab, measures the percentage of hemoglobin proteins in blood cells that are coated with glucose. It indicates a patient’s average blood glucose over the previous three months. A normal A1c level is below 5.7%. A reading of 6.5% or more indicates diabetes. The higher the number, the worse the control of the disease. However, because it is an average, A1c does not show the wide swings in blood sugar that can occur minute by minute, hour by hour. A “good” number can mask dangerous short-term extremes and poorly managed diabetes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021