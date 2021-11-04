Left Menu

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2021
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

The first study to methodically calculate how much food blue whales and some of their close relatives eat has yielded a simple answer: a whole lot. The blue whale, the largest animal in Earth's history, eats about 16 tons of krill daily in the North Pacific, gobbling up these tiny shrimp-like crustaceans with a filter-feeding system in the mouth using baleen plates made of keratin, the substance found in people's fingernails, scientists said on Wednesday.

