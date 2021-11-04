Left Menu

World wine production set to slip this year on Europe weather woes

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-11-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 19:50 IST
World wine production set to slip this year on Europe weather woes
  • Country:
  • France

World wine production could fall this year to one of its lowest levels on record as harsh weather in Europe is expected to outweigh the highest-ever volume in the southern hemisphere, an international wine body said on Thursday.

In initial projections for 2021, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) pegged world production at between 247.1 million and 253.5 million hectolitres (mhl), with a mid-range estimate at 250.3 mhl.

This would mark a third consecutive year of below-average output and approach the 2017 level of 248 mhl, the smallest in six decades, the OIV said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021