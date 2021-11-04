Punjab CM gives proprietary rights to 269 slum dwellers under 'Basera' scheme

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi gave proprietary rights to 269 slum dwellers of Indra Colony here under the 'Basera' scheme on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday.

The chief minister went to the houses of some of the beneficiaries, lit lamps and handed over 'sanads' (documents) of proprietary rights. The rest of the beneficiaries were given the documents at a function at City Centre here.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that with the conferring of proprietary rights to the slum dwellers occupying state government land in urban areas, the dreams of the needy people to own a house has been fulfilled.

''All the eligible beneficiaries under the Basera scheme would be covered soon and instructions have been issued with regard to speed up the process,'' said Channi, according to an official statement.

Under this scheme, proprietary rights are granted to every household occupying state government land in a slum in any urban area. PTI SUN SMN SMN

