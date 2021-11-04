Left Menu

Modi calls up Gujarat CM to inquire about tremor felt in border areas of Kutch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to inquire about a mild tremor felt in the Indo-Pak border region of Kutch district on Thursday afternoon, an official release said here.The epicenter of the tremor was in Pakistan, said the release issued by the Chief Ministers Office.The CM informed him that the tremor has caused no damage to property or loss of life in any part of Gujarat and the administration is fully vigilant, the CMO said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-11-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 23:31 IST
Modi calls up Gujarat CM to inquire about tremor felt in border areas of Kutch
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to inquire about a ''mild tremor'' felt in the Indo-Pak border region of Kutch district on Thursday afternoon, an official release said here.

The epicenter of the tremor was in Pakistan, said the release issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

''The CM informed him that the tremor has caused no damage to property or loss of life in any part of Gujarat and the administration is fully vigilant,'' the CMO said. As per the National Center for Seismology, a moderate- intensity magnitude 5 earthquake was recorded in Pakistan around 3.15 pm. Its epicentre was 223 km North-NorthWest of Dwarka and 328 km North-West of Rajkot in Gujarat.

Gujarat's Saurashtra region also reported two tremors during the day, officials said.

A 3.3 magnitude tremor with the epicentre 12 km South-South-East from Morbi town was recorded at 9:23 pm. Before that, at 7:07 in the morning, a 2.9 intensity tremor was felt with the epicentre 20 km North-North East from Bhachau in Kutch district, Gujarat's Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021