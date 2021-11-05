Left Menu

Fire destroys property worth crores of rupees in Assam

PTI | Rangia | Updated: 05-11-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 12:03 IST
Several houses and commercial establishments were gutted and property estimated to be worth crores of rupees destroyed in a fire in Rangia town of Assam's Kamrup (Rural) district, an official said on Friday.

No person was injured in the fire incident on Thursday night, he added.

The fire broke out near Mrittunjay Shiv Temple in the town on Thursday night during Diwali celebrations, engulfing several houses, shops and godowns.

Eight fire tenders were able to douse the fire with the help of local people after more than two hours, the official said.

Property estimated to be worth crores of rupees was destroyed, though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

