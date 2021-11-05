Left Menu

Snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-11-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 12:14 IST
Snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir
Representative image Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while some parts in the plains were lashed by light rains on Friday, officials said.

Snowfall started in many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir early in the morning, the officials said.

They said the fresh snowfall was witnessed in Machil and Tangdhar areas of Kupwara, Gurez in Bandipora district, the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla, Sonamarg in Ganderbal, and some other high altitude areas.

Due to the snowfall, the Bandipora-Gurez Road has been closed temporarily for traffic, the officials said.

Some areas in the plains of the valley received light rainfall.

The MeT Department has forecast light rains or snowfall at isolated to scattered places in the valley on Friday.

The weather is likely to stay mainly dry for a few days from Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021