Left Menu

Maha: 12 fires reported in Thane on Diwali night; no fatalities

At least 12 incidents of fire triggered by firecrackers were reported in different parts of Maharashtras Thane city on Diwali night, and there were no casualties, a civic official said on Friday. None of the fires reported on Thursday were major and could be contained in minutes, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-11-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 14:33 IST
Maha: 12 fires reported in Thane on Diwali night; no fatalities
  • Country:
  • India

At least 12 incidents of fire triggered by firecrackers were reported in different parts of Maharashtra's Thane city on Diwali night, and there were no casualties, a civic official said on Friday. None of the fires reported on Thursday were major and could be contained in minutes, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. Most of the fires were reported in high-rise buildings, while some took place in parked trucks and garbage heaps, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021