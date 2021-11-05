Left Menu

New genetic study of heart defects, autism discovers new causative genes

During a new study, researchers identified almost two dozen genes that contribute to heart defects by studying genetic data from people born with congenital heart disease or autism.

ANI | New Haven (Connecticut) | Updated: 05-11-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 14:33 IST
New genetic study of heart defects, autism discovers new causative genes
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

During a new study, researchers identified almost two dozen genes that contribute to heart defects by studying genetic data from people born with congenital heart disease or autism. Hongyu Zhao of Yale University and colleagues developed a new algorithm to analyze genetic data from related conditions, which they describe in a paper published in the journal 'PLOS Genetics'.

Multiple diseases that start early in life appear to be linked to mutations in the same genes. Recent research looking at de novo mutations, new mutations that pop up in children that were not present in the parents, has demonstrated a connection between congenital heart defects and autism. However, sequencing de novo mutations are expensive, so small studies of individual diseases have limited power to identify genes that increase a person's risk of the disease. In the new study, researchers developed an algorithm called M-DATA (Multi-trait De novo mutation Association Test with Annotations) that combines sequencing data from people with related conditions to identify genes that contribute to disease. They applied the new method to genetic data from people with congenital heart disease or autism and successfully identified 23 genes for congenital heart disease, including 12 that were previously unknown.

The researchers conclude that M-DATA is more effective at identifying genes that increase a person's risk than analyses focusing on a single disease. This is because instead of analyzing a small number of genomes from affected individuals, M-DATA analyzes a larger number of combined genomes from multiple groups of people. The new method may help researchers identify previously unknown genes linked to disease and improve our understanding of the cause and potential treatment for different conditions. Zhao adds, "By jointly analyzing de novo mutations from congenital heart disease (CHD) and autism, we identified novel genes that may play an important role in explaining the shared genetic etiology of CHD and autism."

Yuhan Xie, the lead student of the research, says, "As a biostatistics student, it's very motivating to find what could be meaningful to the patients and their families." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021