Heavy rains cause floods in Bosnia, black out in Sarajevo

Flooding caused by heavy rains overnight caused power cuts in many parts of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo on Friday, with roads blocked, school classes cancelled and a plant filling oxygen tanks for COVID-19 patients submerged, officials and media said.

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 05-11-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 17:33 IST
Represenative image Image Credit: ANI
Flooding caused by heavy rains overnight caused power cuts in many parts of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo on Friday, with roads blocked, school classes cancelled and a plant filling oxygen tanks for COVID-19 patients submerged, officials and media said. Dozens of people have been evacuated from retirement homes, other institutions and private houses in the worst hit parts of the city as well as in towns in the southern Herzegovina region, local media reported.

Floods and landslides struck across the country as the rain fell. The Sarajevo cantonal government called an extraordinary session while the power transmission company Elektroprijenos said it was uncertain when the electricity supplies would stabilise due to the multiple disruptions on the grid.

The Messer plant where the oxygen tanks for COVID-19 patients are being refilled for much of Bosnia has been completely submerged, local media quoted a health ministry official as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

