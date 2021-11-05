Left Menu

Elephant carcass found in Bengal's Bankura district

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The carcass of an elephant was found in Patrasayar area of West Bengal's Bankura district on Friday, a forest department official said.

The carcass of the full-grown female elephant was found in a farmland by locals in the morning and they informed the forest department, the official said.

The elephant had wandered away from its herd, which came from Dalma forest range in Jharkhand, and was roaming around in parts of the Jangalmahal belt in search of paddy.

The exact reason and circumstances of its death can be ascertained after the autopsy, the official said.

At least ten elephants have died in north and south Bengal districts, mostly in north Bengal's Dooars area in the past two years due to reasons varying from electrocution to being knocked down by vehicles, the official said.

The forest department is working to minimize the man-animal conflict by creating awareness among the people, he added.

