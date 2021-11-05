Left Menu

Paris Agreement rulebook can be settled at climate summit in Glasgow, Kerry says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:23 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(JohnKerry)
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry said on Friday that it is possible to reach a deal settling the final details of the rulebook for how to interpret the Paris Agreement during the UN climate summit being held in Glasgow.

Kerry said that the United States is in favor of having the most frequent possible assessments of whether countries are meeting their Paris Agreement goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

