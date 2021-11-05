Paris Agreement rulebook can be settled at climate summit in Glasgow, Kerry says

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry said on Friday that it is possible to reach a deal settling the final details of the rulebook for how to interpret the Paris Agreement during the UN climate summit being held in Glasgow.

Kerry said that the United States is in favor of having the most frequent possible assessments of whether countries are meeting their Paris Agreement goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

