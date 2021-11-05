Left Menu

DPCC shuts 92 construction, demolition sites for violating dust control norms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 19:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (Delhi Pollution Control Committee)
As the city witnessed AQI in 'severe' category a day after Diwali, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Friday shut down 92 construction and demolition projects that were found violating dust control norms.

The pollution control body, in a statement, said field inspections were strengthened and special drives were intensified on Friday to monitor construction and demolition projects in the city.

Closure directions were issued to 37 construction/demolition sites in the North Delhi district and an environmental damage compensation (EDC) of Rs 9 lakh was imposed on all the 37 sites.

''Directions were also issued to 33 construction projects in New Delhi District for stoppage of construction. These are the projects wherein no reply was received in response to our SCNs,'' the DPCC said. A total of 12 projects in the Central district and 10 in the North West district were also issued closure directions for violation of dust control measures.

After the rampant cracker bursting on Diwali despite restrictions in place, air quality deteriorated in many parts of north and central India, including the national capital where it was the poorest in five years post the festival with a rise in stubble burning in neighbouring states compounding the pollution woes.

As a thick layer of acrid smog enveloped the Delhi-NCR region throughout the day, blotting out the sun, the neighbouring cities of Faridabad (460), Greater Noida (423), Ghaziabad (450), Gurgaon (478) and Noida (466) also recorded 'severe' air quality at noon.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

