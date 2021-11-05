Left Menu

Hyper inequality is a threat to democracy and market economics - Al Gore

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 05-11-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 19:58 IST
Current high levels of inequality are a threat to democracy, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore said on Friday in a speech to the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow.

"Hyper inequality of the kind we now have in our world is a threat to both democracy and to market economics," Gore said.

