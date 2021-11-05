Left Menu

'Go be happy': Thousands of baby river turtles released in Peruvian jungle

Pipa said the taricaya project began in 2019 and had protected about 6,000 river turtles, in addition to those conserved this year. People gathered in the city of Iquitos to see the baby turtles make their way down a river beach towards the water.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 20:00 IST
'Go be happy': Thousands of baby river turtles released in Peruvian jungle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Some 3,000 baby river turtles native to the Amazon rainforest were released into a Peruvian river on Thursday after hatching from eggs kept on artificial beaches as part of a conservation effort.

The river turtles are considered "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and have for many years been killed for human consumption, or kept as pets. "The importance lies in the conservation of the species in the area because it has already been threatened for a long time," said Sabrina Pipa, a biologist who works on the protection of freshwater turtles.

"The objective is the repopulation of the species." The turtles carry the scientific name Podocnemis unifilis, but Peruvians call them taricayas. They are yellow-spotted and the baby ones measure just a couple of inches.

Peru has the second largest share of the Amazon rainforest after Brazil. Scientists agree that conserving the Amazon rainforest is vital to avoid catastrophic climate change because of its ability to absorb greenhouse gases.

But over the past two decades, more than https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-DEFORESTATION/RAINFOREST/klvykzrbxvg/index.html 19,700 square kilometers (7,600 square miles) of the Peruvian Amazon have been destroyed. Pipa said the taricaya project began in 2019 and had protected about 6,000 river turtles, in addition to those conserved this year.

People gathered in the city of Iquitos to see the baby turtles make their way down a river beach towards the water. "Go! Go be happy!," one onlooker chanted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021