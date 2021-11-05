Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 20:01 IST
Delhi teams to probe Aryan Khan, 5 other cases: NCB Dy DG
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram / ___aryan___
Narcotics Control Bureau's Delhi teams will now probe six cases, including one involving Aryan Khan, the agency's Deputy DG, South-Western Region, Mutha Ashok Jain, said here on Friday.

Talking to reporters here, the official said this was an administrative decision, adding a team of Delhi NCB is arriving in Mumbai on Saturday to probe six cases from the zone, including the Aryan Khan cruise drugs case.

Meanwhile, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede refuted reports that he has been removed from investigation in the Aryan case. He said the new move is about coordination between NCB teams of Mumbai and Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

