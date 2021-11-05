Delhi teams to probe Aryan Khan, 5 other cases: NCB Dy DG
Narcotics Control Bureau's Delhi teams will now probe six cases, including one involving Aryan Khan, the agency's Deputy DG, South-Western Region, Mutha Ashok Jain, said here on Friday.
Talking to reporters here, the official said this was an administrative decision, adding a team of Delhi NCB is arriving in Mumbai on Saturday to probe six cases from the zone, including the Aryan Khan cruise drugs case.
Meanwhile, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede refuted reports that he has been removed from investigation in the Aryan case. He said the new move is about coordination between NCB teams of Mumbai and Delhi.
