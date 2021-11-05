Left Menu

Crab catcher killed in tiger attack in Sunderbans

A 50-year-old man who was catching crabs in the Sundarbans was killed by a Royal Bengal Tiger, a forest official said on Friday.Srinibas Mondal, a resident of Maipith in South 24 Parganas district, was catching crabs with two other persons in a creek at Bulufeli area of the Sunderbans when a tiger jumped on their boat and attacked him.

Updated: 05-11-2021
Srinibas Mondal, a resident of Maipith in South 24 Parganas district, was catching crabs with two other persons in a creek at Bulufeli area of the Sunderbans when a tiger jumped on their boat and attacked him. As he fell on the floor of the boat, his companions repeatedly hit the big cat with sticks forcing it to retreat into the forest, the official said.

Mondal was then brought to a hospital in Kultali where doctors declared him dead on arrival on Tuesday. A Forest department source said at least 20 people died in tiger attacks in the Sunderbans in the last one-and-a-half years.

