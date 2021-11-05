QUOTES-'We must not declare victory' - what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

COP26, a U.N. conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/wrapup-politicians-exit-cop26-130tn-worth-financiers-take-stage-2021-11-03 critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants on Friday, Nov. 5:

PROTESTER MIA WILLIAMSON, 15 Among thousands of young people marching in Glasgow

"I believe that many world leaders here are here for the show of being here. I don't think they actually care. I don't think it affects them enough for them to care." FORMER U.S. VICE PRESIDENT AL GORE

"Hyper inequality of the kind we now have in our world is a threat to both democracy and to market economics." "We must not declare victory here, we know that we have made progress, but we are far from the goals that we need to reach."

COP26 PRESIDENT ALOK SHARMA In a note to negotiators published by the United Nations

"It is not possible for a large number of unresolved issues to continue into week 2." PROTESTER, MORVEN GARDENER, 10

"In the future we're going to be adults and I don't want to pass this onto the next generation." U.S. CLIMATE ENVOY JOHN KERRY

"Our goal is to have the most frequent possible measurement of what countries are achieving ... The evidence is mounting faster, the science is coming back faster ... and it would be negligent in my mind to come out of here with too long a horizon." NICHOLAS STERN, AUTHOR OF 2006 REPORT ON ECONOMICS OF CLIMATE CHANGE

On his report's key finding that doing nothing on climate change would prove more expensive in long run than action "Those costs of action have gone down and the costs of inaction have gone up. There was a big difference 15 years ago - now it is immense."

(Compiled by Alex Richardson and Philippa Fletcher; Editing by Toby Chopra and David Gregorio)

