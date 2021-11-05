Left Menu

Elderly couple found battered to death in their house on Diwali night

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-11-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 23:01 IST
Elderly couple found battered to death in their house on Diwali night
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple was battered to death in their house at Patel Nagar here on Diwali night, police said on Friday The matter came to light when one of their daughters living in Noida called them up repeatedly and finding no response from them, alerted her parent's neighbours, City Superintendent of Police (II) Nipun Agarwal said.

He added that on reaching the couple's residence, the neighbours found its doors ajar with the bodies of 72-year-old medicine dealer Ashok Zaidka and his wife Madhu Zaidka lying in a pool of blood inside the house.

The neighbours, in turn, informed the police which rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post mortem, the SP said.

Agarwal said the couple had been battered to death by a blunt object at around 9 pm on Diwali night.

The ornaments and the cash in the house, however, were found intact in the almirah and clothes were lying scattered in the room, the SP said, adding it prima facie seems that the assailants were searching something in the house and their purpose was not robbery.

Police are working on several angles to unveil the murders mystery, he said, adding even Meerut range IG Praveen Kumar visited the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021