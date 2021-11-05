Left Menu

Gore says 'scientists warned us' about climate

Former US Vice President Al Gore has compared the worlds complacency on climate change to the way it failed to take seriously the threat of fascism during the 1930s.Invoking Winston Churchills famous warning that the era of procrastination ... is coming to its close, Gore told the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow that the impacts of global warming would soon spur momentum for action.We are now experiencing the consequences of the climate crisis in every part of our world, he said Friday, echoing Churchill.

PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 05-11-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 23:28 IST
Gore says 'scientists warned us' about climate
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Canada

Former US Vice President Al Gore has compared the world's complacency on climate change to the way it failed to take seriously the threat of fascism during the 1930s.

Invoking Winston Churchill's famous warning that "the era of procrastination (...) is coming to its close," Gore told the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow that the impacts of global warming would soon spur momentum for action.

"We are now experiencing the consequences of the climate crisis in every part of our world," he said Friday, echoing Churchill. "The scientists warned us that these consequences were coming." Gore starred in "An Inconvenient Truth," an Oscar-winning 2006 documentary about the threat of climate change. In Glasgow, he praised countries and companies that recently made new pledges to curb emissions but added that the fulfillment of those commitments must be closely watched.

Gore advocated for "radical transparency" that includes monitoring emissions from the ground, the sea, by air and by satellite to identify those responsible for releasing greenhouse gas into the atmosphere.

He also warned that the rising number of climate refugees expected over the coming decades risked triggering "xenophobia and anger" which in turn could fuel authoritarian populism around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021