NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission returning to Earth early next week

With the Crew-2 mission returning to Earth, NASA is gearing up for the launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission on Wednesday, November 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-11-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 10:21 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Space_Station)
The Crew-2 mission, the second of six NASA and SpaceX crewed missions to fly to the space station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program, is targeting a return to Earth no earlier than 7:14 a.m. EST Monday, November 8, the U.S. space agency said on Saturday.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour, carrying Crew-2 astronauts Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA and Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency), will undock from the space station at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, November 7. The spacecraft also will bring about 530 pounds of hardware and scientific investigations to Earth.

With the Crew-2 mission returning to Earth, NASA is gearing up for the launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission on Wednesday, November 10. The mission will launch aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Crew-3 astronauts, Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron of NASA and Matthias Maurer of ESA will stay in space until late April 2022.

These crew missions are aimed at proving expanded utility, additional research time, and broader opportunities for discovery on the orbital outpost.

