Consumer court imposes cost on builder for offering possession of incomplete villa

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has imposed a cost on a Bengaluru-based real estate company for offering possession of an incomplete villa and directed it to refund the entire amount to its buyers. The complainants had booked a 3,900 square feet villa in Chennai in 2013 and were promised possession by 2015. In 2017, after a delay of two years, the buyers were called to take possession of the villa, which they found to be incomplete and not in liveable condition. The bench of Presiding Member C Viswanath and Member Ram Surat Maurya noted that the builder insisted that the complainants sign a paper, in which it was written that they were receiving possession of the villa in fully ready condition. ''This was an unfair trade practice. Offering possession of incomplete construction and without obtaining 'Completion Certificate' does not justify the act of the builder,'' the bench noted in an order dated October 29.

The commission ordered: ''The complaint is allowed with a cost of Rs 1 lakh. The builder is directed to refund the entire amount deposited by the complainants along with interest at the rate of nine per cent per annum from the date of each deposit, within a period of two months.'' The complainants had moved the commission seeking a direction to the real estate company to refund Rs 3,53,68,359 along with interest of 18 per cent per annum from the date of each deposit till its payment, compensation of Rs 10 lakh for mental agony and harassment and Rs 1 lakh cost of litigation. The company, on the other hand, told the commission that the complainants booked the villa as an investment for deriving profit and not for personal use. It stated that the December 2015 floods in Chennai and strike by sand lorry operators in August 2016 led to a delay in delivery of its possession.

