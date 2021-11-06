Left Menu

Maha: Slum dwellers can sell houses after demolition in five years with SRA nod

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-11-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 16:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has said that people can sell their huts five years after they are demolished for redevelopment by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and not wait for 10 years after the construction of buildings as before.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Awhad said people can sell their house with the permission of the SRA and not wait for the construction of the building to be completed.

Earlier, people could sell their tenement only 10 years after the building was completed, and now they can do so within five years after demolition with the SRA's permission, he said.

The minister said that a committee headed by him had taken the decision, which has received a nod from NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The housing department has also decided that tenements admeasuring 300 sq ft will be priced at Rs 2.5 lakh for eligible slum dwellers and people who had resided in slums between 2000-11, Awhad said.

