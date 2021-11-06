Ahmednagar hospital fire: Energy minister orders probe, warns of strict action against guilty

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Saturday ordered a detailed inquiry into the Ahmednagar civil hospital fire, in which at least 11 coronavirus patients were killed, and warned of strict action against those found guilty. He said the electricity department's inspection team has reached the hospital and it will start its probe after the police panchnama.

Taking to Twitter, Raut said the Ahmednagar civil hospital fire incident was ''very unfortunate''.

''I have ordered a detailed inquiry into this incident. Meanwhile, electricity inspection department has reached the incident spot. The inspection team will start its inquiry after the police panchnama is completed,'' he said.

Strict action will be taken as per rules against those who are found guilty after the inquiry, he added. The fire broke out in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the civil hospital in Ahmednagar city around 11 am on Saturday, when around 20 coronavirus patients were undergoing treatment there.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the district collector to carry out an in-depth inquiry into the tragedy.

