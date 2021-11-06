Left Menu

Mother, 2 kids drown in water tank in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 06-11-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her two children drowned in a water tank in the district in Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

The children, Abhijeet (5) and Anusuiya (7), were playing near the tank and accidentally fell into it. Their mother Kumta (26) jumped into the tank to rescue them, but all of them died, they said.

The incident took place in Gangaram Ki Dhani in Lathi area, they added.

PTI CORR SDA SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

