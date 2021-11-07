Left Menu

Emergency cases up by over 10 pc in Guj during Diwali festivities: Report

Compared to its forecast of an overall 13,440 cases during the three days of festivities, the actual numbers were restricted to 11,756, or 12.5 per cent lower, the report said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-11-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 14:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The emergency cases, including burn injuries, went up by over 10 percent during three days of Diwali festivities in Gujarat as compared to normal days, according to a report released on Sunday.

Cases of emergency calls made for 108 ambulances between November 4 and 6, when the state celebrated Diwali, Gujarati New Year, and Bhai Dooj, also recorded about six percent rise compared to three days of the festivities last year, as per the analysis done by GVK-Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI).

GVK-EMRI operates 108 ambulances in the state on a public-private partnership model.

It recorded 11,756 emergency cases during the three days, compared to 3,546 calls on a normal day (or 10,638 cases in three normal days), the report said. Cases of vehicular and non-vehicular trauma and convulsion were among those that witnessed a rise, it said.

According to the report, cases of burn injuries witnessed a rise of 185 percent (20 cases) on Diwali, 129 percent (16 cases) on Gujarati New Year, and 157 percent (18 cases) on Bhai Dooj, compared to normal days when seven such cases are reported on an average.

Trauma after falling from a height and physical assault cases also witnessed a rise during the three days, it said.

Compared to normal days, non-vehicular trauma (including injuries from burns, falling, and physical assaults) witnessed a rise on Diwali, New Year, and Bhai Dooj by nearly 36.6 percent (403 cases), 78.3 percent (526 cases), and 25.42 percent (1,299 cases), respectively, compared to those reported on normal days, showed the analysis. While the number of emergency cases saw a rise, it was not as high as forecast by the agency. Compared to its forecast of an overall 13,440 cases during the three days of festivities, the actual numbers were restricted to 11,756, or 12.5 percent lower, the report said.

