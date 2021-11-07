Left Menu

Five dead, over 4,000 marooned in torrential rains in Sri Lanka

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 07-11-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 20:03 IST
Five dead, over 4,000 marooned in torrential rains in Sri Lanka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

At least five people have died and over 4,000 marooned in Sri Lanka due to heavy rains, the disaster management authority said on Sunday.

The fatalities were reported from north, central, south and northwestern regions of the country, National Disaster Management Centre said.

Some districts are bound to receive rains over 150 mili meters, it said.

The National Building Research Organisation warned that people must stay on alert for landslides and rockfalls as the rainfall over the last 24 hours has exceeded 100 mili meters.

The spill gates of some of the main reservoirs have been opened due to the persistent heavy rainfall, the irrigation department officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021