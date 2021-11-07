Sunny, pleasant Sunday in Delhi

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 20:13 IST
It was a sunny, pleasant day in the national capital on Sunday as the maximum temperature settled at 29.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in settled at 14.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season and the relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 62 per cent.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky with mist on Monday morning.

The maximum and minimum temperature would settled around 29 and 14 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to Central Pollution Control Board's 'Sameer' app, the city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 420 in the ''severe'' category at 6 pm on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

Due to rampant bursting of crackers on Diwali on Thursday despite restrictions in place, the air quality in Delhi was the poorest in five years post the festival with a rise in incidents of stubble burning in neighbouring states.

The city's AQI had slipped to the ''severe'' category on Thursday night.

