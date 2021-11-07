Left Menu

Punjab cabinet approved reduction in interest on enhancement from allottees

The step has been taken on the repeated requests received from various Improvement Trusts either to waive or reduce the rate of interest to be charged on the enhancement amount to be recovered from the allottees.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-11-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 20:18 IST
Punjab cabinet approved reduction in interest on enhancement from allottees
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@CMOPb)
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday gave nod for the reduction in the interest to be charged on the enhancement amount recovered from allottees of the development authority Improvement Trust.

The rate of interest to be charged on the enhancement recoverable will be reduced from 15 per cent to 7.5 per cent. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh.

Addressing the media, Channi said the landowners usually approach the courts for enhancement of the compensation for their land acquired for setting up residential colonies by the state-owned development authorities. The enhancement is the amount which is decided by the courts and it is over and above the compensation already given to the land owners for their land acquired.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office, around 40,000 families under various schemes of Improvement Trusts would be benefitted by this decision. The step has been taken on the repeated requests received from various Improvement Trusts either to waive or reduce the rate of interest to be charged on the enhancement amount to be recovered from the allottees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021