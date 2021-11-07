Left Menu

Delhi's air quality still in 'severe' category

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 20:53 IST
Delhi's air quality still in 'severe' category
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality remained in 'severe' category on Sunday because of the large influx of stubble-related pollutants, apparently from much higher effective fire count, authorities said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 416 (severe) at 8 pm.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted about the air pollution situation and shared data.

''Nov 7 - AQI - 428 (401 to 500 - Severe) PM10 - 450 (Above 430 - Severe) PM2.5 - 309 (Above 250 - Severe),'' he tweeted.

Strong surface winds had slightly improved Delhi's air quality on Saturday but it had remained in the 'severe' category as the contribution of farm fires in the city's PM2.5 pollution had reached the season's highest of 41 per cent.

The AQI on Friday was recorded at 462.

The stubble fire-related contribution simulated by the SAFAR model has risen to the highest level of 48 per cent of this season with SAFAR effective fire count touching nearly 4,189, according to the summary issued by authorities on Sunday.

The CPCB data showed that the AQI on Sunday at Anand Vihar was 424 ('severe' category), Okhla Phase-II 425 ('severe'), R K Puram in 'poor' category, and Rohini registered 446 ('severe').

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

AQI is expected to improve by November 7 evening according to SAFAR model, officials said.

''Currently, AQI is still in the 'severe' category because of the large influx of stubble-related pollutants which appears to be due to much higher effective fire count observed than that assumed in the SAFAR model for forecasting,'' the summary said.

In view of this, AQI is likely to improve by tonight to 'very poor' category but continue to fluctuate between the lower end of 'severe' to upper end of very poor. The favourable wind speed and direction and significantly high fire counts since yesterday, the AQI recovery is extremely slow in spite of moderate wind speed, it said.

AQI is forecast to improve but stay in high end of very poor to severe category in the next two days, authorities said.

On Sunday, Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021